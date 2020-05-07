Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,980.4% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 155,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.64. 9,749,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

