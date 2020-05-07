Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 26,452 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. 3,914,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

