Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target to $19.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

