Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $52.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 442,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,831,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 502,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 39,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

