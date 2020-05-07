Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter.

CNNEF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Several research firms have commented on CNNEF. ValuEngine raised Canacol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canacol Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

