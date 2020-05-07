Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$23.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$23.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.05.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$21.60. 5,255,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

