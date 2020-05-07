Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.21.

NYSE:ESS opened at $241.39 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

