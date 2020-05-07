Capital One Financial Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.75.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 1,088,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 132,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.