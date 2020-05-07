Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ:CARR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,603. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

