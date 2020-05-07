Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.87 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Carry has a market cap of $6.87 million and $883,749.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.03440182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00054786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00031922 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001599 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,810,131,386 tokens. Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

