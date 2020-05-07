Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 111,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

