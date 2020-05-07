Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Tops $12,274.12

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Castle has a total market cap of $12,274.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, Castle has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00798530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00271552 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000965 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,720,091 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

