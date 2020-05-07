Catasys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,048 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,841% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of Catasys stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.38. Catasys has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catasys in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 18,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $184,263.58. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catasys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Catasys by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catasys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Catasys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catasys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

