Catex Token (CATT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,657.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $174,026.76 and approximately $77,657.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.03473032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031981 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

