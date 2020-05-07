CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Price Target Cut to $0.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1.00 to $0.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

CBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of CBL stock remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,558. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

