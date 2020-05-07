CCUniverse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $269.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $204.54 and $269.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 70.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.