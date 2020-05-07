ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.48 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00011233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.02130000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00173045 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00055866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 4,921,650 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

