Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Charah Solutions to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $149.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,788. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.