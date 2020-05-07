Charles G. Goldman Sells 48,322 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 48,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,101,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,386,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 142,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

