Charles R. Romp Sells 5,056 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.26. 1,306,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,433. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after acquiring an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.