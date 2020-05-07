Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.52. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

