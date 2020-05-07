Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after buying an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,791,000 after buying an additional 3,486,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,671,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

