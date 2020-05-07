Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $514.25. The company had a trading volume of 862,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.63.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

