Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

