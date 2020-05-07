Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 218.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 68.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

LNG opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.