Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.67.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 1,357,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,028. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $588.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $4.00. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -77.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,696,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 4,509,051 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,125,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,670,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 130.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,704,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,807 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

