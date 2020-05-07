CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIFAF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

CIFAF traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

