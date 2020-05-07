CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE CIX traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.76. CI Financial has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$534.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,683,990.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

