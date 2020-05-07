CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Upgraded at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.08. 1,045,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$534.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,920 shares in the company, valued at C$1,683,990.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.