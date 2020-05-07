CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

