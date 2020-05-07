Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.