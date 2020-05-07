Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $87.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.59 million and the highest is $88.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $387.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $392.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.05 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $521.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

Cloudflare stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of -34.65.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

