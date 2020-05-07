CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 79,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. 1,630,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

