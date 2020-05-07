Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,791. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

