Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,304.29 ($30.31).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

LON:CCH traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,896.50 ($24.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,849.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,381.98.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Also, insider Reto Francioni bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £104,440 ($137,384.90). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,050.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

