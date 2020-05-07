Cognios Capital LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Cognios Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.