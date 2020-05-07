Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

CTSH traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.76. 3,866,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,188. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

