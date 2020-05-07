Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comerica Bank increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 228,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

