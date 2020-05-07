Comerica Bank Buys 58,089 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.