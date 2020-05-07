Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

