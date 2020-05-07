Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.85. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

