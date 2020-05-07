Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

NVO stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $65.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

