Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

