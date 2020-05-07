Comerica Bank Has $7.02 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $335,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $397.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.93. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

