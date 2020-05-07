Comerica Bank Has $7.50 Million Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $265,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

