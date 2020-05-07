Comerica Bank Has $7.53 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 805,484 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after buying an additional 265,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

WEC opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

