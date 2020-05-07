Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,762 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

