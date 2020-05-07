Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,329 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,963 shares of company stock worth $6,843,124. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

