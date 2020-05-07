Comerica Bank Purchases 7,909 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.