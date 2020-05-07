Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cable One worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cable One by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,328 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,322. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,925.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,618.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,566.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.48. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,973.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

